Statement from IDFA’s Michelle Matto, MPH, RDN, on FDA Virtual Listening Session on Strategies to Reduce Added Sugars Consumption

WASHINGTON—Michelle Albee Matto, MPH, RDN, associate vice president of regulatory affairs and nutrition for the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), issued the following statement today following participation in the FDA Virtual Listening Session on Strategies to Reduce Added Sugars Consumption in the United States:

“IDFA is grateful to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for having voices from the dairy foods industry as part of this important conversation about strategies to reduce added sugars in the diets of Americans. As I noted in our comments today, good nutrition is the foundation of health and wellness for adults and children alike, and dairy is a crucial part of a healthy diet beginning at a very young age. Milk and dairy products contribute a unique combination of nutrients to the American diet, including high quality protein, calcium, vitamin D, and potassium, and health benefits including better bone health and lower risk for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. As industry continues to innovate to help Americans address nutrition challenges, it is important that the federal government not unintentionally target nutrient dense foods like dairy that science shows to support overall health and nutrition. We believe further efforts to reduce added sugar intake by U.S. consumers should target non-nutrient rich foods and beverages that are the primary sources of added sugars for U.S. consumers. Conversely, including added sugars in certain nutrient-rich, yet under consumed, food groups that are recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans could serve to increase their consumption. Any nutrition goals of the federal government should be science-based and evaluated for potential unintended consequences, including discouraging the consumption of nutrient-rich products, like flavored milk and yogurt. We encourage the federal government to continue to develop and implement educational strategies to improve the nutrition literacy of consumers, how to choose appropriate portions, and increase their understanding of the nutrition information already provided on the nutrition facts label.

“America’s dairy companies are committed to supporting families in their efforts to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. Dairy is in 95% of American homes today because families know our products to be healthy, nutritious, and affordable. Our industry is continuously improving on research, development, and ingredients to offer products that are lower in sugar and sodium while remaining high in the essential nutrients all people need to live healthy lives. For example, milk processors are addressing child nutrition through the Healthy School Milk Commitment, a voluntary, proactive effort by 37 processors to reduce the level of added sugar in flavored school milk to no more than 10 grams of added sugar per 8 ounce serving by the 2025-26 school year, demonstrating how the dairy industry continues to develop food and beverage product options with lower or no added sugars, including milk, yogurt and ice cream options.”

