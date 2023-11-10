Newstalgia Combines a Longing for Familiar Foods With a Desire for Novelty

Puratos Taste Tomorrow Bakery November 10, 2023

In the whirlwind of our fast-paced lives, consumers are tugged by conflicting needs and desires. On the one hand, they crave novelty, the excitement of the unknown and the thrill of discovery. On the other, people yearn for the comforting embrace of familiar flavors, the warmth of cherished childhood treats, and nostalgic foods that transport them back in time. 

Discover “Newstalgia” in the bakery and patisserie industry: a culinary phenomenon that melds the desire for the cutting-edge with a yearning for the comforting and the classic. Where the old and new fuse and tradition and innovation meet. 

What exactly is “newstalgia”?

Newstalgia can be seen as a fresh take on nostalgia. It’s a sentiment that combines a longing for the familiar with a desire for novelty. It involves reinvigorating old elements, blending enduring trends or concepts with a contemporary twist to offer something entirely new. Unlike traditional forms of nostalgia that romanticize historical moments, the aim here isn’t to idealize or pay homage to the past. Instead, it’s about harnessing the past’s essence to craft something innovative and relevant for today. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos Taste Tomorrow

