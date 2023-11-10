Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Opens Entries for 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest

Enter today to compete for the dairy processing industry’s most prestigious title – World Champion Cheese! Beginning November 1, cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients can be entered in the 2024 World Championship Cheese contest at WorldChampionCheese.org.

Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) since 1957, this 35th biennial competition is the largest technical dairy products evaluation in the world. In 2022, judges evaluated 2,978 entries, with Gourmino Le Gruyère, made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerland, earning an impressive score of 98.423 out of 100 to win the top spot.

“The world’s best dairy processors compete in the World Championship Cheese Contest to foster quality manufacture within their teams, gain valuable feedback from our expert judges, and market coveted gold, silver and bronze wins to their customers,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director.

