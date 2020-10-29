2021 World Championship Cheese Contest set Back Due to Virus

MADISON, Wis. — The World Championship Cheese Contest set for February 2021 in Madison has been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus, event officials said Tuesday.

Contest chief judge Jim Mueller said in a release that the competition in Madison has been rescheduled to March 2022 in order to protect the welfare of the judges, industry volunteers and attendees.

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association plans to fill the void next year with a free online presentation in March to promote cheesemaking and highlight industry successes of the more than 60-year history of the contests.

