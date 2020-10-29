APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Moth Orchid for Planting from the Netherlands

USDA APHIS Floral October 29, 2020

The government of Netherlands has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of moth orchid (Phalaenopsis spp.) for planting into the United States and Territories.

APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that lists the potential pests likely to remain on the commodity upon importation if no mitigations are applied.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for propagative moth orchid plants from the Netherlands will be available for review and comment until December 3, 2020. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation.

Related Articles

Produce

USDA Issues Notice of Decision to Authorize the Importation of Fresh Cape Gooseberry Fruit from Ecuador

September 19, 2019 USDA APHIS

“On April 20, 2018, APHIS published a proposed rule to allow the importation of gooseberry fruit from Ecuador, along with a pest risk analysis (PRA) and risk management document. After reviewing comments received during the 60-day comment period, we have determined that the phytosanitary measures outlined in the proposed rule and PRA will minimize the risk of introducing plant pests into the United States.”