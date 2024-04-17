Baking Basics 101 Now Available at ASB Through Education Collaboration with ABA

The wholesale bakery training course, Baking Basics 101, is now accessible on the American Society of Baking’s (ASB) Education Hub as part of a collaborative partnership with the American Bakers Association (ABA).

This initiative, which integrates ABA’s Bakers Manufacturing Academy courses into ASB’s Education Hub, marks a significant advancement in making professional baking education more accessible and convenient for the industry.

Together, ASB and ABA are committed to fostering a culture of continuous growth and innovation. “By sharing this valuable knowledge, we empower individuals to thrive in their careers and drive collective progress within the industry” said Sarah Day, ASB’s Director of Education.

Elevating the educational experience for baking professionals worldwide, these collaborative efforts represent a stride towards comprehensive industry advancement. By pooling resources and expertise, this partnership offers high-quality online training opportunities in multiple locations improving the educational opportunities for industry professionals.

“This opportunity will allow members of ASB and the ABA access to quality and affordable training for their teams and for themselves as professionals. Suppliers and bakers alike will find that the technical training provided through this collaboration will prove invaluable as workforce training and retention demands continue to be a top challenge for the industry” said Samantha Moore, ABA’s Senior Director of Meetings and Education.

Baking Basics 101 serves as an onboarding lesson and includes training on workplace safety, food safety and hygiene, and technical training to complement any wholesale baking facility’s current operations and procedures. It is a 1-hour course, with a certificate awarded upon completion.

This course is one of many in ABA’s Bakers Manufacturing Academy catalogue, which will soon be available on ASB’s Education Hub. These training courses provide industry-specific, technical education for bakery production employees at multiple skill levels. Other courses will focus on topics such as cookie cracker manufacturing both entry-level and specialized, tortilla, and bread manufacturing processing training.

Find out more about course details and how to enroll on ASB’s website.

About ASB

The American Society of Baking (ASB) is celebrating 100 years of serving the baking industry. For a century, we’ve fostered a full range of opportunities in continuing education and professional development dedicated to individuals in grain-based foods. Our network of bakers, engineers, service providers, food technologists, and equipment/ingredient suppliers has stood the test of time – proving to be an invaluable resource to baked goods manufacturers of all sizes and facilitating growth of our $87-billion-dollar industry.

Grain-based food production employs more than 330,000 hard-working Americans at more than 10,000 commercial baking facilities and high-volume retail bakeries. That’s why we make it our duty to advance baking knowledge and innovation to our members and the industry at large.

About ABA

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA’s community includes more than 300 member companies representing over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the extensive industry supply chain.

Since 1897, ABA has served as the voice of the baking industry, offering compelling advocacy, insightful thought leadership, and comprehensive research on industry trends. ABA members also benefit from extensive business services including premier networking events, impactful knowledge sharing, and effective workforce development programs and training resources. ABA is committed to enhancing its mission by growing the category and promoting the industry as the destination workplace.