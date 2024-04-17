Euroflora 2025 has AIPH Approval and Will Showcase the Best in Italian Ornamental Horticulture

Euroflora 2025 will involve floriculturists and nursery gardeners under the banner of art and sustainability in the historic municipality of Genoa, Italy.

The International Association of Horticultural Producers-AIPH is proud to announce that Euroflora is returning from 24 April to 4 May 2025. This event is the only Italian event among the European Floralies recognised and approved by AIPH as a C Category International Horticultural Show.

The Porto Antico di Genova Spa organises the event in cooperation with Genoa Municipality, the Liguria Region, and Genoa’s Chamber of Commerce. Euroflora has been a significant part of the floral event sector since 1966. Before 2018, Euroflora was held every five years, but now it takes place every three years, making it a more frequent and exciting event.

Euroflora’s organisers officially launched Euroflora 2025 to the public on 3 April following approval in March by AIPH Members at the AIPH Spring Meeting 2024 in Doha, Qatar.

Euroflora’s theme, “Nature Makes Space”, is not just a phrase but a captivating exploration of the relationship between nature and our surroundings. It’s a concept that will intrigue and inspire horticultural professionals, inviting them to be part of this unique event. At the launch, 200 attendees got a glimpse of this intriguing concept through an original floral composition created by Federico Giglio for Centro Agroalimentare di Genova, which surrounded the podium and decorated the historic Renaissance Hall of the Palazzo Doria-Tursi in Genoa.

During his speech, AIPH President Leonardo Capitanio not only praised the plans for Euroflora 2025 but also emphasised the crucial role of international horticultural expos and their power in promoting the power of plants. He added, “Euroflora has always been instrumental in the development of international horticultural shows and has gained popularity globally for its original trendsetting exhibits and for pursuing AIPH’s goals. The AIPH, as the global authority in horticulture, is proud to have approved Euroflora 2025 and looks forward to seeing it flourish, ensuring its credibility and encouraging participation.”

Euroflora is not just an exhibition but a celebration of the global horticultural community. It welcomes skilled professionals from around the world, creating diverse environments and micro-environments with unparalleled excellence. Participation in this grand flower show is open to all, from individual companies to Italian and foreign production districts, regional collectives, municipalities, institutional bodies, universities, professional schools and research centres, designers, and master florists. Euroflora’s application for AIPH recognition was supported by AIPH Member ANVE-Associazione Nazionale Vivaisti Esportatori (National Nurserystock Exporters Association), underlining the collective spirit of this event.

The forthcoming Euroflora edition will take place at the new Waterfront di Levante in Genoa, designed by architect Renzo Piano. This new Eastern Waterfront district is one of Italy’s most impressive examples of urban regeneration.

Mauro Ferrando, the Chairman of Porto Antico di Genova Spa, expressed the theme that ‘Nature makes space’ will turn Genoa for ten days into art, design, spectacle, and much more. He added: “Porto Antico di Genova is now aiming to be certified to standard ISO 20121, the international standard for sustainable event management. Euroflora will promote a healthier and more aware lifestyle and use of plants and flowers, including in particularly challenging environmental conditions and unconventional locations, to bring nature back into our daily lives. The 2025 edition will travel ‘back to the future’, returning Euroflora to its original location, now extensively renovated in both form and content.”

New features will include the new urban park, floating exhibition areas, an arena inside the Palasport Pavilion, and a 30,000-square-metre seafront urban park, which will be used for the first time during Euroflora.

Marco Bucci, President of ANCI Liguria, the National Association representing all the Municipalities, the Ligurian Provinces and the Metropolitan City of Genoa, and Genoa’s Mayor, added, “Genoa Municipality is proud to organise Euroflora by hosting the excellence of international floriculture, and we will welcome visitors and encourage them to visit our historical and artistic heritage, taste our delicious cuisine, and take part in the events planned for the occasion.”

From 17 to 26 May, Euroflora will attend its twin AIPH-approved show, Floralies Internationales—France, which will take place at the Logis de la Chabotterie in Vendée this year. Euroflora will be present with a 200-square-meter garden featuring a large Origami in the centre, symbolising the Euroflora 2025 project. Euroflora is online at www.euroflora.genova.it.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe are a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next. AIPH is the approving body of Horticultural Expos, major international events lasting up to six months and covering park areas from 25 to 500 hectares. Expos create gardens, pavilions, events, and attractions that delight visitors. Expos in Europe typically attract 2-4 million visitors, and Expos in Asia, like Expo 2019 Beijing, can reach up to 10 million. AIPH is proud to have approved and supported more than 50 International Horticultural Exhibitions since 1960.