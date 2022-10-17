Bellegarde Bakery Founder Departs; Game-Changing Local Bread Shop Now Employee-Owned

Bellegarde Bakery started as a one-man operation, with a baker who brought an intense, sometimes fiery focus on Old World craft. Graison Gill developed his business around fresh milled flour and built a following among top New Orleans restaurants and many artisan baking aficionados.

Now Bellegarde is beginning a new chapter, one under employee ownership.

Gill has sold ownership of Bellegarde to a group of five employees, who now run Bellegarde’s employee advisory board.

Gill has left New Orleans for London, where he plans to run a forthcoming bakery.

