Cascade Organic Flour Continues to Roll Out its New Retail Line with the Release of 5 Lb. Bags of Organic All-Purpose Flour

ROYAL CITY, Wash. — Cascade Organic Flour is introducing 5 lb. retail bag(s) of Organic All-Purpose Flour following the recent successful launch in April of its 5 lb. retail bag(s) of Organic Whole Wheat Flour.

Cascade Organic Flour is a family-owned producer of organic wheat and organic wheat flour in the Pacific Northwest. Cascade Organic Flour’s modern flour mill is next to its organic farm near the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains in Washington State.

Since 2014, Cascade Organic Flour has been milling organic wheat flours for various large commercial bakeries across the United States and is a top manufacturer of premium natural organic wheat flours in the Western US.

The rich volcanic soils of Cascade’s organic farm are irrigated with pure Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers. As a result, our organic farm produces some of the highest quality and premium Organic Hard Red Wheat in the world. More importantly, our flour and wheat are certified organic, natural and non-GMO.

According to company officials, Cascade Organic Flour has been receiving a lot of inquiries over the past few months from retailers asking for small retail packs or bags of Cascade’s organic flours due to the rising interest and demand for natural and organic food ingredients and products.

As a result, Cascade Organic Flour decided to move ahead with the introduction of 5 lb. retail bags of Organic All-Purpose Flour as a follow-up to its recent successful release of its 5 lb. retail bag(s) of Organic Whole Wheat Flour.