FMI’s Inaugural In-Store Bakery Report Reveals Fresh, Indulgent and Impulse Opportunities

Arlington, Va. – FMI –The Food Industry Association released its inaugural Power of In-Store Bakery 2022 report, revealing that consumer engagement with in-store bakery items remained high with virtually all shoppers (95%) eating them at least occasionally and 63% doing so weekly. According to the analysis, food retailers can drive department success even further by emphasizing freshness, expanding indulgent options and inspiring impulse purchases.

In-Store Bakery Performance is on the Rise

The in-store bakery department has performed well in the past year with strong unit (+7.4%) and dollar (+14.4%) sales. The biggest winners in the bakery this year are muffins (+24.2%), cupcakes (+23.6%) and cookies (+21.7%) in terms of dollar sales increases. Cakes, followed by cookies, ranked among the biggest sellers in the grocery in-store bakery department.

FMI’s Vice President of Fresh Foods, Rick Stein remarked on the opportunities detailed in the industry analysis, saying, “Our first-ever exploration on consumer perceptions of in-store bakery reveal several opportunities to enhance grocers’ strategies: Expand customer loyalty by enticing shoppers with freshness and assortment; incorporate and communicate quality ingredients; and lead with transparency on ingredient and nutrition callouts, even for those indulgent items.”

