FMI Welcomes U.S. Supreme Court Decision Pausing Implementation and Enforcement of OSHA COVID-19 Vaccine-Testing Mandate

Arlington, VA – Today, FMI – The Food Industry Association applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to pause the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) for COVID-19 vaccination and testing for private businesses. FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin made the following statement welcoming the Supreme Court’s ruling:

“We are pleased the Supreme Court recognized the challenges OSHA’s rule would have imposed on food retailers and manufacturers, our employees and, ultimately, American consumers. The Court’s decision today to pause OSHA’s vaccine and testing mandate for private businesses will help ensure the food industry is able to continue meeting our customers’ needs as efficiently and effectively as possible amid the ongoing supply chain and labor disruptions.

“FMI and our member companies remain committed to working with OSHA, the CDC, and the White House to encourage and facilitate vaccinations among our employees and communities while preserving our members’ ability to provide their customers with the foods and products they need to keep their families fed and safe in the new year.

