International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Welcomes New Education Director

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) proudly welcomes Heather Prach as the Association’s new Education Director.

Prach comes to the Association with considerable retail experience, in both operations and as a supplier. Most recently she helped large retailers and entrepreneurs alike with branding and marketing as a Key Account Manager for Yerecic Label. Heather transitioned an extensive grocery career into organizational growth through gained knowledge. As a regional Grocery Leader for Whole Foods Market, she was key in rapidly expanding the region and creating tools to improve grocery operations.

“We are excited to have Heather join our team”, said Jeremy Johnson, IDDBA’s Vice-President of Education. Johnson added, “Heather’s retail experience will allow us to grow our support of our members and industry. Her operations background will be a tremendous asset to our goals of developing sales in the dairy, deli, and bakery categories.”

When asked about her passion for the industry, Prach noted she is driven to improve experiences for stakeholders and takes pride in offering solutions through exploring data and insights and systems thinking to support continuous, sustainable improvement.

In addition to her work in the industry, Prach stays extremely busy as an operational leader for indoor motorcycle races and as a yoga instructor.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.