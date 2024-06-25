Food City Bakery Artists Showcase their Talent in 8th Annual Cake Decorating Competition

Public Can Observe Stunning Cakes Taking Shape as Competition Unfolds on Thursday, June 27

Ask any Food City cake decorator what it takes to bring an elaborate vision to life, and they will tell you it is a vivid imagination and steady hands. On Thursday, June 27, Valley residents will see these skills put to the test at Food City’s 8th annual Cake Decorating Competition at the Food City supermarket on Dysart Rd. and Van Buren St. in Avondale.

During this Food-Network-style event, eight cake decorators who work at Food City supermarkets in Tucson, Yuma, and the metro Phoenix area will come together at a Food City store in Avondale to showcase their talent in real time as they morph mounds of fondant, icing, and flavorful fillings into edible works of art.

About a month ago, the grocery chain conducted an internal cake decorating contest for all its cake decorators who work in Food City supermarkets across the state. Food City named eight finalists who now advance to this final competition, where a live mariachi band will perform to encourage the finalists and enhance the fiesta-like atmosphere.

On Thursday, each cake decorator will have her own decorating station to create specialty cakes with a quinceañera theme. A panel of judges will score their cake creations based on overall presentation, stability of the cake construction, and creativity. The judges will name one winner for the best quinceañera cake.

At the end of the competition, Food City will raffle the eight specialty cakes, and eight Food City guests will go home with a delicious specialty cake to enjoy.

Location: Food City Supermarket

1450 N. Dysart Rd. (SW corner of Van Buren St. and Dysart Rd.)

Avondale, AZ 85323

Schedule: Thursday, June 27, 2024

10 am: Eight Food City cake decorators begin decorating cakes

10 am to noon: Judging takes place

1:00 pm: Food City announces a winner

1:30 pm: Food City raffles off the eight specialty cakes

Food City may be well-known for its everyday-low-price groceries, but the grocer also creates exceptional quality and value when it comes to making cakes from scratch for quinceañeras, birthdays, weddings, baby showers, and other special events. Many Food City’s cake designers have been honing their craft for years, and can create stunning, on-trend cake designs. As a result, party planners can confidently serve a Food City bakery creation that is as beautiful as it is delicious – at very competitive prices.

Additional items offered on Food City’s catering menu include:

An expansive selection of authentic Mexican favorites such as carne asada, barbacoa, chile rellenos, and more, along with all the traditional sides and toppings;

Barbecue or taco boxes for a simple, fuss-free meal;

Party platters with mini sandwiches, veggie trays, or meat and cheese; and

An array of sweet treats including jumbo cupcakes and dessert platters.

About Food City:

Food City is a Hispanic market, offering aisles of traditional Mexican foods and ingredients along with items found in a conventional grocery store. Food City delivers meaningful experiences to their customers with their specialty offerings including Hispanic pastries and made-in-store tortillas. With a more than 60-year reputation of service to the Hispanic community in Arizona, Food City partners with the community by hiring people from the neighborhoods it serves. The community-focused grocery store holds soccer tournaments, car seat and water safety events, mobile dental clinics, back-to-school immunizations, backpack giveaways and other cultural celebrations. For more information, visit myfoodcity.com. Food City is a brand under Bashas’, a division of The Raley’s Companies.