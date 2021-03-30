Gigi’s Cupcakes Announces Partnership With Autism Speaks For National Autism Awareness Month

Gigi’s Cupcakes in Pittsburgh, PA are partnering with the Autism Speaks PA/WV Chapter in support of National Autism Awareness Month.

In support of Autism Speaks and National Autism Awareness Month, the Pittsburgh location will be asking for donations at checkout starting April 2, 2021 – April 30, 2021. Customers will receive a puzzle piece that they will be able to write their name on and place on the wall of Gigi’s Cupcakes throughout the month of April.

Gigi’s Cupcakes Pittsburgh will also be creating a limited-time cupcake that will be available for purchase every weekend in April. The limited-time cupcake will feature a decadent fondant puzzle piece in support of Autism Speaks. Gigi’s Cupcakes will donate $1 for every cupcake