Gigi’s Cupcakes Launches New “Love Bars” With Limited-Time Valentine’s Day Menu

After a great start to the new year, Gigi’s Cupcakes is excited to be celebrating the season of love by launching their new “Love Bars” in conjunction with their retuning, limited-time, Valentine’s Day menu. Gigi’s Cupcakes is looking forward to spreading the love this Valentine’s Day and we greatly appreciate your consideration of Gigi’s Cupcakes.

With their highly sought after Valentine’s Day menu returning, Gigi’s Cupcakes is introducing the new “Red Velvet Love Bars,” that were specially created by Celebrity Chef, Jason Smith. Red Velvet Love Bars are blissful bars baked and layered with a red velvet cookie cake base, topped with a smooth sweet cream cheese batter.

In addition to the “Red Velvet Love Bars,” the Valentine’s Day menu will feature the Wedding Cake, Midnight Magic, Strawberry Shortcake, Scarlett’s Red Velvet, Chocolate Peanut Buddy, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Nilla Amore, V-Day Confetti, Turtle, Double Stuff, White Midnight Magic, Gluten-Friendly Strawberry Shortcake, Gluten-Friendly Wedding, and the Gluten-Friendly Torte Cupcakes.