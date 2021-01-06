IDDBA Releases Trends Report

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is excited to announce What’s in Store 2021, the detailed look at industry trends, what’s driving results, and forward-thinking projections, releases today. New this year, the data driven insights are available exclusively in digital format.

Also new this year, What’s in Store 2021 recaps impactful point-of-sales data garnered from IDDBA’s new partnership with IRI and the data giant’s Integrated Fresh solutions deck. Quarterly releases from IDDBA will provide subscribers timely and relevant updates reflecting the current forces influencing the industry and consumer behavior shifts.

“What’s in Store 2021 is going to be a data powerhouse providing data to drive actionable decisions.” said Abrielle Backhaus, Research Coordinator at IDDBA. Backhaus added “Our new work with Integrated Fresh powered by IRI, in conjunction with expert insights from across the industry allows IDDBA to deliver this meaningful resource that assists our members and industry.” Subscribers can expect to see updates in March, June, and October of 2021.”

Purchase a What’s in Store 2021 subscription here.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.