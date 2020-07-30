IDDBA Webinar Series August Lineup

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is conducting live webinars in August. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and nonmembers.

Aug. 4: Environmental Monitoring: Are You Doing Enough?

When it comes to food safety, investments and related costs implemented to strengthen an environmental monitoring program—which help ensure that the products you sell to consumers are safe to eat, as well as the safety of store associates and shoppers—pale in comparison to the alternative: line shutdowns, product recalls, damage to the brand, and potential litigation. Microorganisms such as Listeria and Salmonella can wreak havoc on manufacturing and store operations, as they can oftentimes survive the sanitation process. Join IDDBA and SCS Global Services as it reviews and discusses:

• Pre-operational monitoring.

• Zone locations.

• Frequency and methods of sampling.

• Testing technologies.

Aug. 4, Noon CT

To register, click here.

Aug. 6: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report.

Aug. 6, 11 a.m. CT

To register, click here.

Aug. 12: The Impact of COVID-19 on ISB Cakes

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted all of the fresh perimeter departments, including bakery. The cake category in particular has been negatively affected, both in terms of department logistics and changes in bakery and consumer shopping patterns. Join DecoPac as it explores how in-store bakeries can adjust to these changes through both new and proven techniques to engage customers. Tina Steichen and Danielle Hanson will explore such topics as:

• Small cake formats.

• Do-It-Yourself formats.

• How you and your customers can express gratitude and

personalization.

• How to use current products in a new way.

• Trends in the cake category.

Aug. 12, Noon CT

To register, click here.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.