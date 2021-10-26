International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Announces Election of New Board Members

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announced the 2021-2022 Chairperson of the Board, Dotty VanderMolen, during the association’s annual business meeting last week.

VanderMolen, Midwest Director-Fresh Advantage Solutions, has been a longtime supporter of IDDBA’s mission to expand our leadership role in promoting the growth and development of dairy, deli, and bakery sales in the food industry. “I am proud to be part of IDDBA and the work created to support our members, grow business and provide educational opportunities to our diverse member base”, VanderMolen said.

VanderMolen takes over the leadership reigns from Gaetano Auricchio, Executive Vice President, BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. Auricchio led the IDDBA board and association during the most challenging years in its five-decade history. “We were fortunate to have had Gaetano’s guidance during a time when our world, our industry and our association faced unprecedented disruptions not only to business, but also our daily lives”, said Whitney Atkins, Vice-President Marketing, IDDBA.

On behalf of IDDBA’s entire board, staff and members we take honor in recognizing both VanderMolen and Auricchio and thank them both for their countless contributions.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

###