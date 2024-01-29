Kroger Innovates to Make Customers’ Favorite Our Brands Products Even Better

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared it is reformulating beloved deli and bakery items making customer favorites even better, including products such as Home Chef fried chicken and Private Selection cinnamon rolls and crumb cake.

“From flavor profile to freshness and packaging, we have studied some of our most beloved Our Brands deli and bakery products to make these customer favorites even more fresh and delicious,” said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger’ group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. “Our Brands fresh and prepared products have long been basket staples for customers because they are high-quality, affordable items that can be the center piece of a meal or the perfect side or finish to a weeknight dinner, family breakfast or gameday spread. We know how important these products are to our customers and we are committed to constantly improving to ensure these deli and bakery favorites are the best they can be.”

Reformulated products to try include:

Customers can shop these fresh items in the deli and bakery section of Kroger Family of Stores. To save more each week, shop directly from Kroger’s digital ad with new deals every Wednesday and at Kroger.com or the Kroger app with more than $500 in savings available every week in digital coupons.

