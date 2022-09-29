Maria and Ricardo’s Expands Distribution to New Grocery Store Chains Across the Country

CANTON, Mass. – Maria and Ricardo’s, baker of high-quality, wholesome and delicious tortillas, today announced they have expanded its distribution throughout the country to include new major grocery store chains. The company will now be supplying select varieties of its better-for-you tortillas at most Sprouts Farmers Market, Shop Rite, and Wegmans locations.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our reach and provide shoppers at these respected grocery chains an opportunity to enjoy our tortillas that are baked with high-quality ingredients and are full of flavor,” said Ezequiel “Cheque” Montemayor, Chief Executive Officer of Maria and Ricardo’s Tortillas. “Like all of our tortillas, you can pack them with your favorite filling and they will give you the real tortilla experience.”

Maria and Ricardo’s tortillas are inspired by tradition and baked with the finest non-GMO ingredients to provide superior taste and texture for Mucho GoodnessTM in every bite. There are more than 20 tortillas to choose from…providing consumers with a variety of options no matter the size, flavor or type of tortilla they’re looking for.

Varieties of Maria and Ricardo’s tortillas can already be found at various grocery and specialty stores including Whole Foods and on Amazon.

The full Maria and Ricardo’s tortilla line along with some ingredient information can be accessed here.

About Maria and Ricardo’s

Maria and Ricardo’s makes Wholesome and Delicious tortillas baked with Mucho Goodness®. They are carefully crafted to meet your lifestyle without compromising taste and quality. It all started with two cousins from Mexico settling in Boston, a passion for food and an entrepreneurial dream. They built a small, artisanal tortilleria in the Boston area, and soon after, brought to market one of the first All Natural and Organic Tortillas to the local craving market. 35+ years later, the brand continues to be passionate about innovating, rooting its recipes in tradition while exploring new ways to share the goodness of tortillas with more and more people. The Maria and Ricardo’s team is committed to the principle that – No Tortilla Lover should be ever Left Behind! Maria and Ricardo’s tortillas are baked by Harbar LLC based in Canton, Massachusetts. More information on the company can be found on MariaandRicardos.com as well as Instagram and Facebook.