Mission Foods Rises to Meet Changing Consumer Needs with New, Great-Tasting Variety for Health-Conscious Shoppers

IRVING, Texas–Mission Foods, the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps, is rising to meet changing consumer needs with two new Better for You® products that can help consumers and their families continue to live a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing taste. The company’s new gluten-free Almond Flour and Cauliflower Flour tortillas combine the authentic flavors and textures that consumers love about products from Mission Foods with the great-tasting variety that health-conscious consumers crave.

These fresh, new offerings are available now at select grocers and will be rolling out across the country in the coming months.

“Mission Foods’ Better for You® line has set the standard for delicious, high-quality, wholesome products,” said Juan Gonzalez, CEO, Mission Foods. “These new additions mark a significant milestone for the company, and I am thrilled to bring the delicious, authentic flavors and great textures of Mission Foods to new groups of consumers.”

The two new delicious Better for You® product offerings feature popular alternative ingredients like almond and cauliflower flour that cater to consumers with allergy and dietary restrictions and those who simply want a healthier alternative that tastes great.

These new certified gluten-free tortillas are vegan, high in fiber and made with only the best ingredients and no artificial colors so that everyone can feel good about enjoying their favorite recipes while staying true to their dietary and lifestyle needs.

“The new additions to our Better for You® line are another example of how Mission Foods is evolving our products to meet consumers where they are,” said Sathish Mohanraju, Vice President, Marketing & Trade Marketing at Mission Foods. “With more of us cooking and eating at home than ever, we wanted to give families the option to enjoy their favorite meals without concern for food allergies or intolerances, and while still meeting their dietary and lifestyle needs.”

Consumers show a strong attraction to Mission Foods’ Better for You® line, with 85-90 percent of respondents saying they expect Mission’s gluten-free Almond and Cauliflower options to taste better and have better texture and appearance than other tortillas.

“Mission Foods continues to lead the way as it experiences exceptional growth, and these new alternative flour options will broaden that appeal to even more shoppers looking for healthier choices,” said Mohanraju.

ABOUT MISSION FOODS

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With a presence in over 112 countries MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit http://www.missionfoods.com/.