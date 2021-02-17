PA Muffin Maker is a Winner in the General Mills Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest

A Northampton County, Pa., woman who encourages her customers to “eat cake for breakfast” was named one of 20 winners in the General Mills Foodservice Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest.

Nicole Amey owns Elite Sweets by Nicole in Tatamy. She will receive $5,000 in cash, marketing support and the opportunity to be named the “People’s Choice” grand prize winner of another $5,000 for a local food bank.

General Mills Foodservice said the contest “celebrates independent restaurants and food trucks, their one-of-a-kind dishes and the vital role they play in our communities.”

