Permissible Indulgence: These 5 Plant-Based Brands Make Guilt-Free Snacks

A slice of cake is the perfect pick-me-up, but we all know that sweets are not the healthiest choice. To avoid feeling guilty after enjoying some patisserie, consumers are embracing treats that fit within their balanced diets. ‘Permissible indulgence’ is having a major moment right now as people opt for plant-based snacks, preferably ones with added healthy ingredients such as fruits, protein or superfoods. Vegan treats are in fact the second most discussed patisserie topic online. Check out these five inspiring concepts that make plant-based pastries the perfect treats for guilt-free snacking.

1. Desserts without the bad stuff – Urban Remedy

Urban Remedy is an organic food company that delivers ready-to-eat meals and treats. For their dessert section, they make ‘sweets without the bad stuff’. Everything is plant-based, raw and completely free from gluten, grains, dairy and granulated sugar. What options are left if you exclude all those ingredients? Well, plenty! They have classics such as tiramisu, chocolate chip cookies and strawberry shortcake, but also offer more adventurous options such as sunflower squares with sunflower seed butter and cacao butter.

