Puratos to Provide Interactive ‘Fruit Experience’

Puratos Bakery November 15, 2023

Puratos USA has unveiled its “fruit experience,” which allows participants to follow the Michigan cherry from field to fork, bringing more traceability to the sweet baked foods category. Visitors see a cherry harvest, the processing of cherries and fruit-centric desserts inspired by consumer trends.

Visitors learn how to leverage harvest cycles to optimize their supply chains. Technical advisers show the versatility of fruit fillings to solve production challenges around clean label, performance and taste. Other insights include the environmental and economic impacts of reducing food waste and data inclusive of physical characteristics, microbiological tests and sensory evaluation outcomes.

