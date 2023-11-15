Richmond Pie Maker Joyebells Picked up by Kroger

After striking deals with Food Lion, Sam’s Club and QVC, Richmond baking company Joyebells has now added Kroger to the list of retailers carrying its signature pies.

Joyebells pies can be found at 180 Kroger locations across the Mid-Atlantic region. The family-run business is now up to 2,100 stores nationwide where its desserts are being sold.

“It is extremely exciting and a blessing to be able to expand the client base,” Joyebells founder and CEO Joye B. Moore said. “It’s been a challenge scaling as a small, minority business that can’t seem to secure funding. But it’s what I pray for, what I ask for, so I’ve been here fighting and swinging until I can’t swing anymore.”

