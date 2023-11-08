Rubicon Bakers’ First Campaign “Baked with Human Goodness” is in Time for the Season of Giving

RICHMOND, Calif. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, Rubicon Bakers launches its first digital campaign in select U.S. markets about the specialty baked goods that are creating social change.

For 30 years, Rubicon Bakers has employed and empowered people who’ve faced significant barriers to employment, such as housing insecurity, incarceration, substance use disorders, and other systemic challenges. As a Certified B Corporation, Rubicon Bakers has always used business as a force for good in their community—but this campaign marks the first time the company is more deeply connecting with consumers around its purpose.

“Rubicon Bakers’ specialty baked goods have always lifted spirits—but there’s purpose behind that delight,” said Sebastian Siethoff, CEO of Rubicon Bakers. “Our artful, always-from-scratch baked goods are crafted by people we welcome into a stable, judgment-free environment where they can bake hope and find happiness. This campaign lets consumers know they’re bringing home something more than a delicious baked good—they’re supporting people who are working to change their lives.”

The campaign celebrates the icing on the cake that makes every Rubicon Bakers cupcake, cake, muffin, and pie so remarkable: they’re not just worthy of seconds—they give employees a second chance. In addition to honest ingredients—no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives—shoppers who choose Rubicon Bakers for their holiday treats will be serving up an extra helping of human goodness.

This year, shoppers can find two new offerings from Rubicon Bakers at Target stores: Pumpkin Pie and Fudge Brownie Pie. Exclusively at Target, the pies join Rubicon Bakers’ lineup of vegan and conventional cupcakes as well as other baked goods available at Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Sprouts, and other fine retailers.

Rubicon Bakers was founded in 1993 to employ and empower people who have faced systemic barriers to employment, including housing insecurity, incarceration, and substance use disorders. Rubicon Bakers has been a Certified B Corp since 2012, and the brand’s artful, always-from-scratch baked goods have always been pridefully crafted by people they welcome into a stable, judgment-free environment where they have a chance to bake hope and find happiness. Every product is baked from scratch, finished by hand, and only uses honest ingredients—never any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.