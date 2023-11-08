From Mozzarella Submarines to Pretzel Swords, Lunchables Brings Snack Time to New Heights with the Debut of New Dunkables

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO — Lunchables® introduces Dunkables, a new line-up of snack combinations designed for kids to grab, dip and top with their favorite ingredients. Delivering on kid desire and convenience without compromise, Dunkables offer a wholesome snack option that powers kids forward through the entire day.

Lunchables’ Dunkables is grounded in the growing popularity of kids’ snack time dipping culture, generating thousands of mentions across social media in the past year alone.1 Each variety is made up of a wholesome base ingredient and two tasty toppings, providing families with a convenient, fulsome snack that will keep kids happy and satisfied until their next meal. Each kid-inspired option is designed in a perfectly portioned tray for quick and easy snacking including:

Mozza Sticks with Marinara & Breadcrumbs: This protein pick-me-up includes mozzarella cheese sticks, delicious marinara sauce and the perfect amount of breadcrumbs for sprinkling, spreading and more.

Pretzel Twists with PB Spread & Choco Chips: Honey wheat pretzels serve as the base of this savory-sweet combo, complemented by creamy peanut butter spread and mini chocolate chips.

“With the goal to make kid snack time fun, we are constantly looking for new ways for our product to inspire creativity and imagination,” said Danni Levin, Associate Director of Innovation, Lunchables. “Tapping into kids’ emerging love for dunking their foods, this felt like a ripe opportunity to take our brand to the next level with the launch of Dunkables. Developed to give kids the power to dip, build and create their ultimate after-school-snack, Dunkables are powered by kid imagination for endless dipping possibilities.”

With nearly 50 percent of Lunchables consumed as a snack, the debut of Dunkables is the latest example of the brand’s commitment and extension into the snacking category. Looking to move beyond the lunch-time occasion and provide wholesome snacks to bridge between meals, Dunkables is the brand’s second innovation tailored to snack time in 2023, following the debut of Grilled Cheesies this past summer.

Starting this month, Lunchables Dunkables’ two delicious varieties can be found in grocery retailers nationwide for an SRP of $2.49 per unit and $24.60 per case with an additional Chicken Popper variety to debut in 2024. To learn more about the new offering and the Lunchables brand, follow along on Lunchables’ Instagram page @lunchables.

1Brandwatch Search Data, August 2022 – August 2023