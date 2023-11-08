raincoast crisps Launches Line of Delectable Almond Flour Crisps

TUKWILA, Wash.–lesley stowe raincoast crisps®, the original artisan crisps baked from scratch in small batches and acclaimed for visibly showcasing fruits, nuts, and seeds in each and every crisp, is debuting new almond flour crisps that are wonderfully delicious plus naturally gluten free. These delectable crisps start with a base of almond, cassava and tapioca flours, sprinkle in flax, pumpkin, sesame, chia seeds, and mix in delicious fruits and herbs to provide a perfect pairing for meats and cheeses, or a delicious crispy snack all on its own.

These new gluten free almond flour crisps are the first of their kind in the gluten free category, and offer exceptional taste and ingredients in two varieties:

Salty Date – Recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Snack Awards, in the Best Crisps Category, for its perfect balance of sweet and savory crisps, with a subtle caramel flavor from dried dates and a coarse sea salt finish.

Rosemary Raisin – Thompson raisin and rosemary are delicately combined with almond flour, pumpkin and chia seeds to deliver a craveable flavor your guests can enjoy for any occasion.

“raincoast crisps are a showstopper on any charcuterie board, snack plate, or #girldinner. An instant ‘crispy conversation starter’ as we like to say — and now our gluten free consumers (and their hosts) can join in on the fun,” said raincoast crisps US Marketing Manager, Kat Palange.

The new crisps will join the full line of raincoast crisps® now in the deli section of local retailers nationwide, complete with new standout packaging, for an average SRP of $7.49 per each 5.3-ounce box.

About lesley stowe raincoast crisps®

raincoast crisps® has delivered authentic artisanal foods for over 20 years and to this day bakes everything from scratch. The brand’s key differentiator from competitors is the delicious fruits, nuts and seeds visible within every cracker. Famously known for a crunchy texture with creative flavors such as the Fig and Olive and Cranberry and Hazelnut, raincoast crisps® is committed to only offering anything but ordinary combinations and will always serve as a delightful snack to elevate any occasion morning, noon or night. Products additionally include a small batch label of authenticity on every package as a reminder to consumers that we hand pack every box. For more information about the brand, visit https://www.lesleystowe.com/us/.