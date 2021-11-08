Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery Connects to its Roots with Slice of Home Campaign

BOULDER, Colo. – People connect over meals and it’s no wonder that “breaking bread” is at the center of many relationships. Whether it’s sharing a meal together, sharing stories, sharing traditions or recipes bread brings us together and inspires memories of family, friends, comfort, and warmth. We all could use more of this in our day-to-day lives, and Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery, a leader in small-batch organic baking, is here to remind us to celebrate and savor this Slice of Home as the world continues to change— whether you are back to school, back to the office, or adjusting to a new stage of life. This fall, Rudi’s is teaming up with Colorado-resident, founder of local business Generous Coffee, and “The Bachelor” star, Ben Higgins, to encourage consumers coast-to-coast to share the loaf and bring a slice of home wherever this season takes you.

Rooted in the time-honored tradition of small-batch bread making, Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery offers organic and gluten-free options for the whole family. Throughout the month of November, starting today pm National Sandwich Day, Rudi’s is encouraging fans and followers to share their stories and recipes that embody what a slice of home means to them. Whether it’s a classic sandwich, such as your go-to PB&J, grilled cheese, or a top-secret family recipe, these memories can inspire us all to appreciate our very own slice of home. Follow along at @rudisorganic and #RudisSliceofHome to get inspired by recipes, fill out your sandwich bracket and find multiple chances to enter giveaways throughout the month of November, including a VIP giveaway hosted by Ben Higgins himself.

“I have always loved supporting local brands and am excited to partner with Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery to encourage people to reminisce and share favorite recipes and moments,” said Ben Higgins. “Nothing will ever top my favorite sandwich— the California Club. My secret sandwich hack is that I grow my own basil at home, so it’s extra fresh. This sandwich embodies what a slice of home means to me and I am excited to see what recipes Rudi’s and our community, here in Colorado and nationwide share for their own #RudisSliceofHome.”

“There is something special about connecting over a meal— be it with friends, family, coworkers, or your community,” said Tim Coyle, Director of Marketing for Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery. “At Rudi’s, we believe that bread worth making is bread worth sharing, and it’s in this spirit of togetherness that we wanted to help bring a Slice of Home not only to Colorado but to also harness the power of social media to share recipes, stories, and more throughout the month. We are excited to partner with Ben to bring this vision, and some delicious sandwiches, to life.”

For more information, visit Rudisbakery.com and follow Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery and #RudisSliceOfHome on Facebook, and Instagram. For the gluten-free community, follow along on Instagram as well.

About Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery

Baking since 1976 in Boulder, Colorado, Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery has a long history of baking bread a better and brighter way, by using simple, organic ingredients that contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup, or trans-fat. Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery offers an assortment of freshly baked small-batch baked goods in the organic and gluten-free space ranging from breads, buns, bagels, and more. By mixing old-world and modern bread-making approaches, Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery believes bread worth making is bread worth sharing.