Travis Senn Joins Communications Team at Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative announced the hiring of Travis Senn to help drive the company’s social media strategy and public relations development.

Senn, who joins the cooperative as a senior communications specialist, previously led marketing and communications efforts for Southeast Milk, Inc., a milk marketing cooperative based in Belleview, Fla. He also contributed heavily to the organization’s market research and milk marketing strategy development.



Senn’s talents for writing, photography and videography will pair with his knowledge of the dairy supply chain to serve as a voice for Edge members throughout the Upper Midwest.

“My entire life has centered around the dairy cow,” Senn said. “From growing up on the farm to my young career, dairy has provided my family with so much. I will bring the same commitment to my role that the hardworking men and women out on the dairy farm bring, every day. Telling their story is a true privilege — one I do not take lightly.”



In his new role, Senn will enhance promotion of the organization’s members, services and federal government policy work on its social media platforms, in digital and print newsletters, through media relations and by other channels.

Tim Trotter, Edge’s executive director, said Senn brings unique experience and skills to the cooperative, which is among the largest dairy co-ops in the country according to milk volume.

“Travis is a perfect fit for Edge with his deep knowledge of the dairy community,” Trotter said. “His proven track record of writing and dairy business analysis will complement the team well.”

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within their communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume. Member farms are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.