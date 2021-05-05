Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Announces New Superior on Main Peanut and Tree Nut Free Desserts

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.–Sara Lee Frozen Bakery announced today that Superior on Main® recently launched several new peanut and tree nut free products in advance of Food Allergy Awareness Week – May 9 to May 15. These sweet treats include two varieties of Shortbread and two seasonal desserts including Cinnamon Bun Crème Puffs and Peppermint Iced Cookies.

Perfect for dessert, a coffee break or as a mid-day snack, the butter Shortbread and Chocolate Drizzled Shortbread are nut free, preservative free and kosher OU-D certified.

Available during the Harvest and Holiday seasons, the Cinnamon Bun Crème Puffs are an indulgent French pastry with creamy, caramel-flavored filling and topped with icing and streusel. The Peppermint Iced Cookies are made with chocolate cake cookies, peppermint flavored chocolate icing and peppermint candy pieces reminiscent of candy canes. Both are nut free, Kosher OU-D certified and ideal for holiday gatherings.

“Consumer response to the Superior on Main’s transition to a peanut and nut free facility late last year was extremely positive,” said Curt Coolidge, General Manager, In Store Bakery at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. “With approximately 10 million Americans living with peanut and tree nut allergies, we are delighted to introduce new, nut free desserts to the grocery in-store bakeries to meet consumer demand.”

