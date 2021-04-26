Schnucks Recalls Variety of Bakery Items Due to Packaging Concerns

Schnucks Bakery April 26, 2021

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is recalling a variety of bakery items because the grocer’s container manufacturer, Genpak, has notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in the packaging which could result in the plastic particles being embedded in the baked goods. To date, there have been no reports of injury or illness associated with consumption of these products.

Schnucks customers at ALL stores are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16, 2021:

Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count                      Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832029                                                          UPC: 4131832037

Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count        Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832159                                                          UPC: 4131832037

Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count                          Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, Size: 4 count

UPC: 4131832067                                                          UPC: 4131832039

Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count                         Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832026                                                          UPC: 4131832042

Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count                           Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832027                                                          UPC: 4131831267

Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department) UPC: 215232XXXXX

Schnucks customers at ALL stores are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

Cornbread SliceCorn Bread
UPC: 2520300XXXXXUPC: 4131831243

Butterflake Roll, 6 count

UPC: 252079XXXX

Schnucks customers at all stores EXCEPT those in Rockford, Ill., DeKalb, Ill., and Janesville, Wis. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

Gooey Butter CakeOld Fashioned Gooey Butter Cake
UPC: 252224XXXXXUPC: 252514XXXXX
Gooey Butter Cake SliceCherry Cheese Coffee Cake
UPC: 252529XXXXXUPC: 252222XXXXX
Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter CakeCherry Coffee Cake
UPC: 252223XXXXXUPC: 252228XXXXX
Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter SliceApple Coffee Cake
UPC: 252231XXXXXUPC: 252230XXXXX
Old Fashioned Crumb CakeOld Fashioned Cheesecake
UPC: 4131831309UPC: 252221XXXXX

EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, customers in Columbia, Mo. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

Raspberry Crumb Coffee CakeCinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake
UPC: 4131832134UPC: 4131832135

Butterflake Roll, 12 count UPC: 251386XXXXX

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

*Note: Any UPC that contains “XXXXX” may have various number combinations dependent on the store location. Please use the description and beginning UPC numbers to determine if the product is applicable.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Schnucks Stays Loyal to Local, Announces New Initiative to Find Additional Local Suppliers

Schnuck Markets Retail & FoodService March 18, 2021

Schnucks merchandising leaders will be working to identify those suppliers that are located within 125 miles of a Schnucks store or in one of the four states served by Schnucks. To accomplish this, Schnucks is partnering with RangeMe, the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers.