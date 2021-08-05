Sonoma County’s Costeaux French Bakery Names Operations, Marketing Leaders

Javier Tenorio Jr. has been appointed director of operations of Healdsburg-based Costeaux French Bakery.

The company stated he will bring his expertise to oversee the 30,000-square-foot Costeaux Baking Centre, a wholesale production facility located near Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa.

In addition, the firm announced that Rose Jimenez is its new director of marketing where she will drive the marketing strategy for all bakery cafes and wholesale businesses.

