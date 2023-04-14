SRG Named Agency of Record for Wheat Foods Council

BOULDER, Colo.– The Wheat Foods Council has named Sterling-Rice Group (SRG) as its agency of record for consumer and B2B marketing and communications services.

SRG is tasked with continuing the Wheat Foods Council mission of increasing domestic wheat foods consumption through nutrition information, research, education, culinary and promotional programs.

“I am thrilled to have SRG as our agency. They bring a truly distinctive approach and strategy to help us increase the use of wheat foods among consumers, foodservice operators and manufacturers. We see great potential in educating consumers and the industry on the benefit and value of wheat foods, and we’re excited for SRG to lead this dynamic work,” stated Tim O’Connor, President of the Wheat Foods Council.

SRG has a long history of working with many of the nation’s leading commodity boards and associations, including the Almond Board of California, Avocados From Mexico, Potatoes USA, the US Highbush Blueberry Council, the National Honey Board and the Idaho Beef Council among others. SRG’s in-house Culinary practice has developed thousands of innovative food offerings on behalf of its many clients.

“There is tremendous opportunity for the Wheat Foods Council to tell their extraordinary nutrition, sustainability and innovation story across various channels and among key stakeholders. Our experience in both B2C and B2B marketing and linking the two will help move the needle on increasing usage and volume of wheat products at retail and away-from-home,” explained Amy Shipley, partner and managing director at SRG.

About The Wheat Foods Council

Membership of the Wheat Foods Council (WFC) includes state wheat commissions and associations, millers, bakers, ingredient and life science companies and others in the wheat value chain. WFC develops sound educational and nutritional programs that target health, nutrition and fitness professionals, opinion leaders, media, chefs and consumers. It is the one-stop source for everything about wheat and wheat foods nutrition.

About SRG

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, SRG is a creative collective — a nationally recognized brand consultancy and creative agency. SRG infuses creativity into all our work and has deep expertise in consumer insights, brand strategy, positioning, new product innovation, culinary, advertising and design. SRG has been ranked on Outside Magazine’s Best Places to Work list for over ten years and was also recognized by Ad Age as a Best Place to Work.