Stephanie Stuckey to Give Keynote Address at BEMA’s Convention 2022

Overland Park, KS: BEMA is pleased to announce the keynote speaker for Convention 2022. Stephanie Stuckey, CEO of Stuckey’s, will share the inspirational story of the reinvention of her family business and how she is revamping the storied brand while expanding markets for Stuckey’s pecan products via e-commerce and other outlets.

Stuckey will speak at Convention on Thursday, June 23, at 9:30am PST. Thank you to our sponsor, Kwik Lok Corporation.

About Stephanie

Before pivoting to the role of CEO in Nov. 2019, Stuckey, an environmental lawyer by trade, served the state of Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives and held the role of Director of the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Atlanta.

As a third generation CEO of the family business, Stuckey is continuing the legacy begun by her grandparents in 1937 by providing a fun and quality experience for the roadside traveler through brick-and-mortar locations. Responding to a growing desire among consumers for nostalgia and comfort, Stuckey is committed to building a community of travelers who are rediscovering the road trip with places to rest, relax and refuel along the way where “every traveler is a friend.”

Reconnect and Be Inspired

“Stephanie Stuckey is full-on passion and energy. As a “reluctant” CEO, Stephanie’s story will resonate with many BEMA business leaders. I believe our membership will leave her presentation energized and inspired” – Tim Cook, CEO, Linxis Group; BEMA Chairman of the Board

Convention 2022 will be held June 22-25 at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego. BEMA members can choose to attend in-person, or via our convenient virtual Workforce Edition, accessible anywhere.

In the meantime, follow Stuckey on social media at facebook.com/StuckeysCorporation and stuckeys_pecans on Instagram.

About BEMA

Founded in 1918, BEMA (Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds), is an international, not-for-profit trade association representing leading bakery and food suppliers. BEMA creates authentic connections that improve its members’ businesses and the industries they serve. Its members utilize the value they gain through BEMA networking and educational events to provide their customers with the most effective, innovative solutions in the baking industry.

About Stuckey’s

Stuckey’s was founded as a pecan stand in 1937 and grew to more than 350 stores across the country. The company was sold by the family in 1964. Since bringing the business back into the Stuckey family, the company has revamped distribution operations, acquired a healthy pecan snack company, rebranded its products and website, added four new franchised stores, and expanded its B2B retail customer base.