The Good Flour Corp. Facility Receives BRCGS’s Gluten-Free Certification

VANCOUVER, BC – The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) (“GFCO“) is pleased to announce that following an extensive audit and review of its Burnaby, B.C. facility, it has received two certifications from BRC -British Retail Consortium: the BRCGS – Global Food Safety Standard. 9th edition and GFCP – Gluten-free Certification program 3rd edition.

BRCGS’s Global Food Safety Initiative GFSI benchmark provides a framework for facilities to manage product safety, quality with Good Manufacturing Practices and systems like HACCP. The BRC Gluten-Free Certification Program (GFCP) a certification will allow the Company to include the BRCGS trusted logo’s and marks on its products.

Jennifer Peters, co-founder of GFCO comments: “I am extremely pleased that the Burnaby facility has received this certification. BRCGS has a very rigorous process, the audit challenges you to control all aspects of safety quality as well as traceability in the facility’s processes. This certification is the result of over a year of diligent work by the dedicated team at The Good Flour Corp. The BRCGS Standard is recognized by around 350 sites in 34 countries and is accepted by global retailers, quick-service restaurants, and manufacturers. Consumers look for GFCP certified logos for assurance of the Company’s dedication to safety both food-safe and Celiac/ allergen safe.”

BRCGS’s Gluten-Free Certification Program (GFCP) uses a scientifically proven, risk-based management systems approach for effectively controlling gluten and gluten cross-contamination from incoming ingredients to the final product. It goes further than simply carrying out end-product testing and can easily be combined with a Food Safety audit. It is recognized by leading coeliac organizations around the world covering Europe, the USA, Canada and Mexico, meaning that sites that are BRCGS certified are also able to include these trusted marks on their products.

