Despite all of the fuss over gluten-free diets, some of the hottest whole grains in town, from farro to freekeh, are actually types of whole wheat. Because whole wheat contains all of its bran, germ, and endosperm, whole wheat is a whole grain. (However, not all whole grains are whole wheat, because there are many other whole grains like oats or quinoa.) Today, we’re going to explore the wonderful world of whole wheat, highlighting both modern and ancient wheat berries, as well as quicker cooking ground and cracked wheats.

WHEAT BERRIES

Wheat berries are kernels of whole wheat. Typically the “wheat berries” we see at the store refer to kernels of Hard Red Winter Wheat, Hard Red Spring Wheat, or Soft Wheat. However, there are a number of other “ancient wheats” that are can be used interchangeably with wheat berries in recipes. While wheat berries traditionally take close to an hour to cook, you can cut the cook time down by using the “pasta method” of cooking or by using a rice cooker or pressure cooker. Some retailers also oﬀer pre-cooked whole grains like farro or Kamut® in the freezer aisle or rice aisle that can be quickly microwaved or boiled.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Oldways Whole Grains Council