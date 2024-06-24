Two Vermont-Born Brands Announce Collaboration

Two brands that are household names in many Vermont homes are teaming up. For Bag Balm’s 125th anniversary this year, it chose to highlight the Vermont business scene. Bag Balm is joining forces with another Vermont-centric brand, Ann Clark, to make something Green Mountain Staters might enjoy.

“There’s so many brands that are committed to Vermont business, and wherever we can lift each other up, we want to,” said Libby Parent, president of Bag Balm.

“It’s just a fun collaboration with another local company,” said Ben Clark, CEO of Ann Clark.

