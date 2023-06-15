Unilever and Barry Callebaut Extend Strategic Supply Agreement

Unilever, one of the world’s foremost consumer goods companies and global market leader in ice cream, has extended its long-term global strategic agreement for the supply of cocoa and chocolate from the Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products.

Under the renewed strategic supply agreement, originally signed in 2012, Barry Callebaut will focus on delivering the latest chocolate innovations for ice cream to Unilever and as a result drive strategic, long-term growth globally. In addition, the agreement will see Barry Callebaut continue supporting Unilever in achieving its sustainability goals.

We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Barry Callebaut, a long-term partner for our global ice cream business, which will help us execute our ambitious growth plans. Through this partnership, we can look forward to greater innovation for our well-loved ice cream brands, like Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s, and a closer alignment with our cocoa sustainability goals.

Willem Uijen, Unilever’s Chief Procurement Officer

With the extended agreement, we are building on the long-term relationship that we have maintained with Unilever over the past decade. During this time, we have become a preferred global supplier and innovation partner for one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies, by working closely together in all areas of the partnership, from building a resilient supply chain to leveraging our strength in bringing the latest innovations to Unilever. Going forward, we will continue to support Unilever’s efforts to achieve its sustainability targets.

Rogier van Sligter, President EMEA at Barry Callebaut

About Barry Callebaut Group:

With annual sales of about CHF 8.1 billion in fiscal year 2021/22, the Zurich- based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 65 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®, Carma® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

About Unilever:

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior

performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

• improving the health of the planet;

• improving people’s health, confidence and wellbeing;

• and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.