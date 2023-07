DUBLIN — The “United States Bread Market By Type, By Ingredients, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2031F” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States bread market was valued at USD29.93 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% through 2028 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: ResearchAndMarkets.com