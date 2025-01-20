Whipzi Unveils Innovative Flavored & Dye-free Colored Powdered Sugars

Whipzi, the innovative dye-free and naturally flavored powdered sugar which is currently ‘whipping’ up a storm in the world of baking is excited to announce its participation in the Winter Fancy Food Show 2025.

Whipzi will also feature at the First Taste Experience Holiday Market on Monday 20th January from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Guests will have the opportunity to try their seasonal flavors to include the fan-favorite, Peppermint.

Incredibly easy to use, and a time saver in the kitchen, add Whipzi to flavor your frostings, macarons, glazes, royal icing, and even whipped cream by simply replacing regular powdered sugar one-for-one with Whipzi!

Whipzi is made using plant-based ingredients such as Beta Carotene, Beet Powder and Spirulina for a natural, dye-free color. Whipzi also adds eco-friendly to its list of accolades by minimising packaging (combining three products in one) and using eye-catching, resealable pouches.

The thoughtful flavor profiles boast something for everyone and every occasion. Signature flavors available throughout the year include Chocolate, Vanilla, Orange, Lemon, and Strawberry, whilst the Seasonal Fall and Christmas flavors include a delicious Salted Caramel, Pumpkin Spice, Black Cocoa Chocolate, Gingerbread, Eggnog and Peppermint. Limited-edition flavors Lavender, Mango, and Blueberry switch things up throughout the year and despite being a fledgeling business, all profits from Blueberry are donated to charity, which saw $9000 given to The Pure Hope Foundation in Texas in 2024.

Founder and Owner Angela Powell, a veteran of the USAF and military spouse of 21 years, started baking with her children during the pandemic in an attempt to cheer up elderly neighbours. Complete novices, they ran into problems when trying to add flavor to buttercreams, glazes and other treats. This was further compounded by the shortage of ingredients, “We didn’t want to waste the hard-to-find eggs and flour trialling looks and flavors on our cakes, especially when ingredients were in short supply during the pandemic!”.

Angela explains; “It was at that point that I thought there must be an easier way for both professional bakers and beginners to add flavors and beautiful colors to their baked goodies, and more importantly, to do so in an easier, healthier, and environmentally friendly way”

“What started out as a pastime with zero business or baking experience, has grown into an incredible business supported by passionate customers – passionate about their craft, or like me, their pastime. They love our flavors; they reach out to us to suggest new flavor ideas and uses, and even share images of their wonderful baked goods. Baking is all about sharing something made with love and thought that tempts and delights, be that with friends and family, or on a professional level to customers and I am so proud that Whipzi plays an authentic, wholesome part in that,” added Angela.

Guests to the show are invited to Booth 2003 where they can sample delicious treats using Whipzi.