Lily Maude’s Unveils New Flavors

Memphis, Tennessee – Lily Maude’s®, the award-winning, specialty food company and makers of artisanal baked goods, announces the addition of six new flavors with HSN.

Four of the six flavors will be introduced January 17, 2025, with the remaining flavors debuting in time for spring and summer celebrations. “When the opportunity presented itself, we were quick to respond because our buying team asked for Red Velvet Swirl, Cinnamon Swirl, Harmony (Dark and White Chocolate) and Chocolate-Chocolate (dark chocolate, chocolate chunks and cacao nibs)—all of which are quintessential, American flavors and can be enjoyed anytime,” said Gili Waller, founder of Lily Maude’s®.

Like the initial bundtlet offerings, Red Velvet Swirl, Harmony, Chocolate-Chocolate, and Cinnamon Swirl, are made in small batches, using the choicest ingredients. The bundtlets are the ideal dessert. As a single serve cake, it lends itself well to those wanting something delicious and others who are label conscious as Lily Maude’s entire product line is free from gluten, nuts, rice, corn derivatives, preservatives, dyes and extracts. “We really do work to offer products that allow consumers to enjoy the taste and appreciate the ingredients,” remarked Elle Green, Director of Product Development.

About Lily Maude’s®

In 2022, Lily Maude’s® was founded on a simple idea: take heirloom family (flour confection) recipes, strip them of gluten and nuts, keeping the butter, eggs, sugar, cream and texture intact; and deliver desserts worthy of a blue-ribbon or its 21st century equivalent: Specialty Food Association’s coveted sofi™ Award.

A two-time sofi™ Award winner (2023 Baked Goods, Bakery Dessert; 2024 Breakfast), the company offers a complete line of desserts and pantry staples, allowing consumers to enjoy the taste and appreciate the ingredients. Products are available for wholesale, retail, corporate gift-giving and sold at HSN. To learn more, visit lilymaudes.com.