Wolferman’s Bakery and Curtis Stone Collaborate to Celebrate National English Muffin Day

MEDFORD, Ore. — Wolferman’s Bakery®, a proud purveyor of specialty baked goods for more than 100 years, has teamed up with Michelin-star Chef Curtis Stone to release new and exclusive recipes in celebration of National English Muffin Day on Friday, April 23. In addition, the brand is further engaging consumers through a new virtual morning show series which demonstrates the versatility of English muffins in recipe creation. Wolferman’s Bakery is a Harry & David® brand and part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

“English muffins have always reminded me of my childhood, as they were a breakfast must-have in my home growing up in Australia,” says Curtis Stone. “I immediately connected with the Wolferman’s Bakery team on our mutual passion for this iconic staple and was inspired to create some distinctive new takes on this morning favorite. I can’t wait for people to create the recipes I developed from the comfort of their own home.”

“We are so excited to collaborate with Curtis for National English Muffin Day – one of our favorite days of the year at Wolferman’s Bakery,” says Greg Sarley, Senior Vice President, Merchandising at Harry & David. “It’s no surprise that he has come up with some uniquely elevated and delicious ways to enjoy our English muffins, and we’re thrilled to offer our customers his exclusive recipes so they can replicate and savor them at home.”

Curtis Puts a Fresh Spin on the Morning with Delectably Original English Muffin Recipes

Developed by Curtis with the most important meal of the day in mind, the three recipes that culinary devotees and breakfast lovers can easily recreate in the kitchen include:

Mini Brekkie Sandies – This mini-breakfast sandwich includes juicy sausage patties seasoned with fresh sage, thyme, and black pepper, topped with cheesy scrambled eggs and a siracha mayo in between Wolferman’s San Francisco-Style Sourdough Mini English muffins.

This mini-breakfast sandwich includes juicy sausage patties seasoned with fresh sage, thyme, and black pepper, topped with cheesy scrambled eggs and a siracha mayo in between Wolferman’s San Francisco-Style Sourdough Mini English muffins. Mini Citrus Bostock Bites – These French pastries are reimagined using Wolferman’s 1910 Original Recipe Mini English muffins as they are soaked in citrus syrup and then topped with an almond frangipane and baked to perfection.

These French pastries are reimagined using Wolferman’s 1910 Original Recipe Mini English muffins as they are soaked in citrus syrup and then topped with an almond frangipane and baked to perfection. Gwen Smashed Avocado Toast–A classic breakfast or brunch staple featuring fresh avocado with a squeeze of lime juice and sprinkling of sea salt, piled onto toasted Wolferman’s San Francisco-Style Sourdough Super-Thick English muffins – then topped with soft-boiled eggs, crispy bacon, frisée, shaved radishes, and Aleppo pepper flakes.

More insights on Curtis, his morning routine, and his collaboration with Wolferman’s Bakery, may be found here.

Rise and Shine: Grab the Coffee and Enjoy “Breakfast at Wolferman’s BakerySM“

Breakfast aficionados and Wolferman’s Bakery fans alike can make the morning routine even more special by tuning into “Breakfast at Wolferman’s Bakery,” a brand-new monthly series streaming on Facebook Live. Each 30-minute themed episode features a culinary expert, nutritionist, or chef from across the country as they share practical tips and techniques around recipe curation and entertaining, personal experiences in the kitchen, and more. Event attendees are able to join in on the discussions and engage with the guests around the different topics.

Wolferman’s Bakery: Always Open. Always Good®

For customers who want to put their own signature spin on the English muffin, Wolferman’s Bakery offers three unique sizes: super-thick, traditional, and mini. Consumers can choose from a selection of twelve delicious flavors, such as Apple Cinnamon, Cranberry Citrus, Cinnamon Raisin, Multi-Grain Honey Wheat, Wild Maine Blueberry, and more. English muffin enthusiasts can take advantage of the company’s Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free, standard shipping and no service charge on purchases for one full year across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

Consumers are encouraged to share their love of English muffins with Wolferman’s Bakery on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using #NationalEnglishMuffinDay.