A New, Blue Way to Breakfast: Vital Farms Introduces True Blues, Pasture-Raised Heirloom Blue Eggs

AUSTIN, Texas – Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, introduces True Blues, a specialty carton of beautiful pasture-raised heirloom blue eggs, available now exclusively at select regional Whole Foods Market locations. True Blues is a Certified Humane® dozen of entirely blue shell eggs produced with the same animal welfare standards Vital Farms is known and trusted for by people across the country.

“People are looking for new ways to bring novelty to their everyday, and eggs as a cooking staple are no exception,” said Heather Mace, Director of Brand Management, Vital Farms. “We hope these festive pastel blue eggs spark excitement in our community, whether they are hard-boiled for Easter brunches and egg hunts, or simply used to brighten up a weekday breakfast.”

Vital Farms True Blues eggs are produced by heirloom breeds of hens, including Azur hens, that generate a unique pigment that causes them to naturally lay blue eggs. Like all of Vital Farms’ egg products, these hens are pasture-raised by family farmers who give them year-round outdoor access, at least 108 square feet of pasture to roam and forage, and maintain land that is free of herbicides or pesticides.

True Blues (MSRP: $9.99 / dozen) eggs are now available at 100 Whole Foods Market locations in the retailer’s Southern Pacific region (Southern California, Southern Nevada, and Arizona) and Northeast region (New York, New Jersey, and Western Connecticut) with expansion to follow. The new premium item is the latest shell egg line extension from Vital Farms, joining the company’s current portfolio of pasture-raised conventional, organic, and non-GMO shell eggs.

For more information about Vital Farms True Blues, visit: vitalfarms.com/true-blues/.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 275 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 20,900 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. To learn more, visit vitalfarms.com.