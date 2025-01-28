American Dairy Association North East Awards Scholarships to 2 Former Dairy Promoters

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Hannah Bonczkowski of Otsego, N.Y., was selected to receive the Dawn Houppert Memorial Scholarship and Elsie Donlick of Cortland, N.Y., was chosen to receive the Leo Briggs Memorial Scholarship, awarded by American Dairy Association North East.

Bonszkowski earned the $1,000 Dawn Houppert Memorial Scholarship, given to a college student who is a current or former dairy promoter in New York State, and has completed one year of post-secondary education. The scholarship was created in memory of Houppert, who worked for dairy farmers and ADA North East for more than two decades, including managing the dairy princess program for 10 years.

Bonszkowski served as the Otsego County Dairy Ambassador and focused on ADA North East’s Fill a Glass with Hope® program that helps food banks secure milk for families in need. Now a sophomore at SUNY Morrisville, she is studying agricultural sciences with a concentration in education.

Donlick received the $500 Leo Briggs Memorial – American Dairy Association North East Scholarship given annually to a college student who has completed one year of post-secondary education and is from the ADA North East territory. The Briggs award is given to someone who followed Briggs’ legacy of leadership in dairy promotion.

Donlick, a Cortland County junior and associate ambassador, is a sophomore at SUNY Cobleskill studying animal science. She has been active in 4-H and the Holstein Association and aspires to work in animal agriculture.

