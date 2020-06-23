American Dairy Association North East to Facilitate Distribution of 200,000 Gallons of Milk During National Dairy Month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East is partnering with local milk cooperatives and community organizations in June to facilitate the distribution of more than 200,000 gallons of milk to families who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Local dairy farmers have volunteered at several locations to ensure the families’ access to wholesome, nutritious milk.

More than 20,000 gallons of milk will be made available this week in New York and Pennsylvania through Nourish New York and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which will be purchased from Dairy Farmers of America, Upstate Niagara Cooperative and Schneider’s Dairy.

ADA North East board member Peggy Murray of Murcrest Farm, Copenhagen, N.Y., volunteered at the Watertown, N.Y., milk drive last week along with husband Lynn.

“It was overwhelming and humbling to see the nearly 2,000 cars passing through, knowing there are so many families in need and who have to go without food,” said Murray. “It was also heartwarming to see their gratitude – especially for the whole milk – and to know that people really want the products that we produce on the farm.”

Murray also regularly volunteers at her local food bank where they distribute milk vouchers to families, recognizing their desire for milk and dairy. She added, “we know being involved in the local community is really important and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Dairy farmer Joel Riehlman of Venture Farms, Fabius, N.Y., volunteered at a milk drive facilitated by ADA North East in Syracuse last week. “It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with families and individuals that truly enjoy a balanced diet that we as farmers can provide,” Riehlman said. “It’s nice to take a break from the dairy farm to help the many people in need in our community.”

“Although our dairy farmers are facing challenging times themselves, they recognize the needs of others and immediately find ways to help their neighbors,” said ADA North CEO Rick Naczi. “With all of our organizations joining forces, we’re able to get milk to thousands of families in our region.”

For more information about American Dairy Association North East, visit AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.

Photo caption: Dairy farmer Joel Riehlman and a 4-H member hand out milk at the distribution in Syracuse, N.Y.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.