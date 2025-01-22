American Dairy Products Institute Announces Succession Plan for President and CEO

ELMHURST, IL – Blake Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI®) has announced he will term out of his position as of June 30, 2025.

The ADPI Board of Directors have initiated a search to identify candidates as his successor. Mr. Anderson and the ADPI Board are committed to ensuring a smooth transition to a new President and CEO. Please direct any questions to Mindy Berrey, Chair of ADPI’s Board.

About American Dairy Products Institute®

ADPI® is a 501(C)(6) not for profit trade association with a focus on the commercial growth of dairy derived ingredients and related products. ADPI’s history spans over 100+ years since the founding of its legacy organizations. ADPI is an “member-centric” corporation based in Elmhurst, IL USA comprised of various genres of organization categories inclusive of Manufacturers, Sellers/Marketers, Equipment and Service suppliers to/for the dairy industry. The ADPI Mission is to enhance the global utilization of dairy ingredients and related products by leveraging the technical, manufacturing, and marketing resources of its members and others.