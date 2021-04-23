American Dairy Products Institute Appoints New Members to Board of Directors

Elmhurst, IL – The American Dairy Products Institute would like to welcome the newly elected members and officers to the Board of Directors.

These individuals were voted and approved upon during a special meeting of the ADPI Board of Directors this week. This April meeting is usually held in conjunction with the ADPI/ABI Joint Annual Conference which for 2021 has pivoted to a virtual meeting which will be held August 16 -20.

William Schreiber of O-AT-KA Milk Products Cooperative, Inc. will hold the new title of Chair of the Board of Directors, as he replaces Richard Bradfield of International Ingredient Corporation whose term expired. Mindy Berrey of Land O’Lakes has been confirmed as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, while Tom Berry of Associated Milk Producers, Inc has been appointed Secretary. A special welcome to Patti Smith of DairyAmerica, as she joins the ADPI Board of Directors Officer group holding the position of Treasurer. In conjunction with the aforementioned changes, ADPI welcomed and confirmed the following new Board members:

· Matthew Collins – Diversified Ingredients

· Ron Weltmer – Gilman Cheese Corporation

· Jim Camerlo – Leprino Foods Company

· James Hrusovszky – United Dairymen of Arizona

“ADPI is a proactive organization with a focus on value creation opportunities for its members,” stated Blake B. Anderson, ADPI President and CEO. “We are confident the new officers and directors will be positive additions to the board and the broader ADPI membership. The board and officer team, along with the ADPI staff are committed to maximizing member value by working together on a pre and procompetitive, and collaborative basis.”

ADPI’s Board of Directors also reviewed and approved the Institute’s schedule of key events for 2021 which includes its Annual Conference, which will be held virtually August 16 -20. This event,widely known as “Where The Dairy Industry Does Business” ® will feature a select group of industry-leading speakers, an award-winning keynote speaker, and will allow attendees to interact with subject matter experts in a robust virtual platform, providing unique networking and learning opportunities. By gathering online all attendees have the ability to join from the safety and security of their workspace venue while listening to hot topics, asking questions, exchanging ideas and gaining valuable insight.

For further information related to ADPI and the 2021 lineup of events, please visit www.adpi.org