Bird Flu Reportedly Prompts Another Raw Milk Recall

State agriculture officials announced a raw milk recall from Stanislaus County producer Valley Milk Simply Bottled, a news report said.

Officials found H5N1 bird flu in bulk milk tanks produced by the Modesto-based raw milk dairy, according to the news agency YubaNet.

The order applies to all Valley Milk Simply Bottled raw cow milk and Desi Milk raw cow milk distributed in quart, half-gallon and one-gallon plastic jugs with a code date of Dec. 23 through Dec. 30 marked on the container.

