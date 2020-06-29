California Dairies, Inc. Announces Closure of its Artesia Manufacturing Facility

VISALIA, Calif. — California Dairies, Inc. (CDI), today announced it will cease operations at its Artesia, California, manufacturing facility, effective immediately. The entire facility will close, affecting approximately 49 employees.

“We deeply regret the impact this decision will have on our Artesia employees and the community and are committed to supporting our employees through this transition,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Anderson. “The Artesia plant has been a valued facility with a long history that has served California Dairies and its member-owners well. This decision is not a reflection of the hard work of our talented employees in Artesia. As we navigate an ever-evolving marketplace, with shifting regional milk supplies, we continue to evaluate our asset network, and the products we produce, to maximize value to our customers and member-owners.”

The Artesia facility will cease operations immediately and will enter a period of shutdown. CDI will be working closely with impacted employees to assist them and their families with this transition.

The Artesia manufacturing facility was constructed in 1958. In 1980 California Milk Producers operated at this location before merging with Danish Creamery and San Joaquin Valley Dairymen in 1999 to become California Dairies, Inc. CDI continues to have a significant presence not only in California, but also throughout the United States and globally.

About California Dairies, Inc.

California Dairies, Inc. is the largest member-owned milk marketing and processing cooperative in California producing 40 percent of California’s milk. Co-owned by over 300 dairy producers who ship 16 billion pounds of Real California Milk annually, California Dairies, Inc. is a manufacturer of quality butter, fluid milk products and milk powders. In addition, California Dairies, Inc. is the home of two leading and well-respected brands of butter – Challenge and Danish Creamery. California Dairies’ quality dairy products are available in all 50 United States and in more than 50 foreign countries. For additional information on California Dairies, Inc., visit www.californiadairies.com.